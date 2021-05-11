U.S. attorney awards Johnstown police officer for community efforts

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman visited the Johnstown Police Department Tuesday morning in honor of National Police Week.

Kaufman addressed the community and officers to thank them for their service. He also handed out an award to Officer Charles “Chas” Cypher for his community policing efforts.

United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman speaks at the Johnstown Police Department

United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman gives award to Officer Charles Cypher for his community policing efforts

Officer Cypher learned that children in the community did not have access to bicycles, so he reached out to partners to acquire both new and refurbished bikes at no cost to donate to the children. The award ceremony took place at 11:00 a.m. at the Johnstown Public Safety Building.

“National Police Week provides an opportunity to highlight the hard work, dedication, courage and commitment of law enforcement to keep western Pennsylvanians safe,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kaufman. “Throughout the week, we will also be focusing on the many ways that our police officers serve the community, including by building positive relationships with children through day camps, backpack distributions, and many other like activities.”

In addition to Cambria County, Kaufman will visit with officers in Allegheny, Erie, Lawrence, and Washington Counties during Police Week 2021. He will also visit California, Pa., to recognize a fallen police chief who died unexpectedly while on duty in February.