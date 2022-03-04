CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual volunteer fair is coming to the American Philatelic Society on Saturday, March 5.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Philatelic Society, located at 100 Match Factory Pike in Bellefonte, there will be community service non-profit organizations will be looking to find volunteers to help expand their services at the 2022 Volunteer Fair. Interested volunteers will also get to choose placements that match their interests, skills, and availability.

Volunteer fair poster courtesy of Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce

Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gary Hoover said that the purpose of the fair is to provide interested volunteers a place to learn more about different opportunities.

“The idea is to provide a place persons interested in volunteering can learn about volunteer opportunities by viewing exhibits and speaking with non-profit representatives from a wide array of organizations,” Hoover said in an email.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

The event is free to exhibitors and the general public.