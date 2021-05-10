Altoona teen charged as adult in attempted homicide

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 17-year-old Altoona teen was arraigned Monday in relation to an incident where shots were fired at the intersection of 10th and 5th Avenue in April.

Louis Antonio Colon was arraigned Monday afternoon by Magisterial District Judge Daniel DeAntonio and is in Blair County Prison in lieu of $750,000 cash bail. He has been charged as an adult for felony attempted murder, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license. He also faces misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.

Altoona police responded to 10th Street and 5th Avenue April 7 for multiple shots fired. When they arrived, they found three shell cases on the ground at the intersection and a discarded mountain bike. Colon was identified in surveillance footage as the one on the bicycle, according to the charges filed.

In the surveillance footage, Colon was seen firing three shots in the direction of a red Chevrolet Impala. A man and a 2-year-old were in the car at the time, according to police. Colon then allegedly ran eastbound on 5th Avenue toward 9th Street while holding the gun in his right hand. Another juvenile male was at the scene on a bicycle as well that reportedly fled.

Police interviewed the victim, who said he got in a verbal altercation with Colon and the other juvenile as he was driving by. He said the two were “giving him dirty looks” and laughing and yelling things at him. The victim said he turned around and got out of the car and was arguing when Colon pulled out a gun and shot at him three times.

The victim initially told police he did not know Colon or the other juvenile before this incident, but police acquired a search warrant for the victim’s cell phone where they learned he did know Colon and the other male. Police discovered that Colon and the victim had “beef” for several months, according to interviews.