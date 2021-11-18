Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Altoona

Police are looking for an individual wanted for an attempted homicide that happened early in the morning Saturday.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman wanted for attempted homicide last weekend was arraigned Thursday afternoon and posted a $150,000 cash bond.

Melissa Thompson, 45, is accused of stabbing a woman at the Palace in Altoona around 3 a.m. Saturday. The victim had multiple cuts on her chest and the side of her neck and had to undergo surgery for her injuries, according to the charges filed by Altoona police.

Investigators said Thompson and the victim got in an argument in the bathroom and Thompson grabbed her by the back of the neck. The victim asked Thompson to step outside of the bathroom to discuss the situation, and Thompson allegedly swung at the victim multiple times.

The victim said she did not see Thompson wielding a knife at the time and didn’t realize she had been cut until the bouncer noticed she was covered in blood. She said Thompson was known to carry razor blades on her.

Police attempted to contact Thompson at her house, but she wasn’t home. When police called her, she allegedly answered with “slurred, thick speech” and said she would come to the station. She called the police department two more times to repeat herself and said she needed more time to get her affairs in order before she would come to the station

Thompson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.