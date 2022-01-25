AT&T adds new broadband site to Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new mobile broadband site will be added to Cambria County for AT&T customers.
The site will be constructed south of Johnstown along Route 219 and Eisenhower Boulevard. This is one of five towers being added in Pennsylvania.
OTHER SITES
- Luzerne County: A new site in Freeland will improve coverage and capacity along Butler Drive and Terrace Road.
- Lycoming County: This new site will improve additional coverage and capacity west of Salladasburg along Routes 973 and 287, including Salladasburg Elementary School.
- Schuylkill County: A new site in Foster Township will provide additional coverage along Interstate 81 and Route 901.
- Wayne County: New sites will provide additional coverage and capacity for the town of Aldenville and south of Arlington along Sanctuary Road and to the Lacawac Sanctuary.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.