CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multimillion-dollar construction project is working to improve the quality of life in State College, but creating some detours for drivers, pedestrians, and first responders.

“There is a lot of infrastructure that is underneath the roadway,” PennDOT Construction Manager Marc Maney said. “It’s old. It’s deteriorating.”

Maney said the $31 million dollar project spanning 2.5 years is providing sewer line, waterline, and drainage upgrades. Additionally, curb, sidewalk, paving, and traffic signal upgrades.

The project spans from Curtain to Westerly Parkway. Right now, Atherton is closed between Beaver and College Avenue.

PennDOT said the section should reopen Tuesday, Sep. 6, but will include single lane closures.

“It’s a temporary inconvenience for a permanent solution,” Marla Fannin, community relations coordinator for PennDOT said.

Centre County Emergency Management Coordinator Shawn Kauffman said this part of the project has a large impact on emergency services response time, especially for the Alpha Fire Company, which is in the heart of the construction.

“We have to go southbound to go north, or we have to go south to go west,” Kauffman said. “We just have a little bit of a time delay there, not real significant.”

Simultaneously, students are moving back to State College and starting classes at Penn State University.

“This was not our original schedule,” Maney said. “We had planned to perform this work while the students were away for the summer.”

Maney said shipping delays for materials set their timeline back. He said after consulting with the borough, they found now was the best time to do the work, versus continuing to delay.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The entire Atherton Street project will end in 2024 with the goal of improving drainage and the roadway.