ATF offering $8,000 reward for information leading to arson suspects arrest

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions (ATF) is offering a $8,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest of whoever is setting fires in Nothern Indiana County.

Police are investigating three arson and six suspicious fires betweeen August 2018 and March 2019.

The most recent fire was at a barn on March 28 on Barnard Road in Dayton, Pa. Two fires included the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church and the Amish Furniture Store. The other seven fires were at unoccupied or abandoned buildings.

Here is the full list of fires officials are investigating:

On August 9, 2018, there was a fire at a Farmhouse/Garage on Alabran Road in Smicksburg, Pa.

On December 15, 2018, there was a fire at a barn on Wolf Road in Smicksburg, Pa.

On December 21, 2018, there was a fire at a barn on State Route 954 in Creekside, Pa.

On December 29, 2018, there was a fire at a garage/shed on Bailey Road in Washington Township, Pa.

On December 29, 2018, there was a fire at a storage building on Whitaker & Rudolph Road in North Mahoning Township

On January 25, 2019, there was a fire at the Amish Furniture Store on Stephenson Road in West Mahoning Township, Pa.

On February 26, 2019, there was a fire at the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church on 5 Points Road in Creekside, Pa.

On March 20, 2019, there was a brush fire on Getty and Pollock Roads in East Mahoning Township, Pa.

On March 28, 2019, there was a barn fire on Barnard Road in Dayton, Pa.

If you have any information about these fires or the people involved, you’re asked to contact the ATF hotline at 1-888-283-8477, the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS, or email ATFTips@atf.gov to submit an anonymous tip.