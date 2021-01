HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews have responded to a fire in Blair County on Wednesday evening.

The fire, on Clapper Road in Frankstown Township, began in the wooded area behind the home.

At least seven companies have responded and firefighters say they aren’t aware of any injuries at this time. The smoke has been seen from a few miles away.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we learn more information.

