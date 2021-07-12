Association to help Johnstown attract visitors, revenue

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An association that recently “secret shopped” Johnstown will provide a free workshop to help local businesses and members of the community.

According to Visit Johnstown, Roger Brooks, of Destination Development, will present the findings from the assessment during the workshop on July 23 and offer suggestions to businesses, organizations and community leaders on how to attract more visitors to the area.

The association will reportedly present low-cost solutions to help increase sales at businesses and to make the area a better place to live, work and play.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring Roger Brooks to Johnstown,” said Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager. “With all of the investment that’s taking place in our area, we need to position ourselves to take advantage of the economic opportunities that are being created. This isn’t just about tourism; it’s about quality of life and doing what we can to encourage people to come here, whether it’s to live, work, or visit.”

The workshop will take place at the Holiday Inn at 250 Market Street in downtown Johnstown from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m.