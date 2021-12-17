Assistance available in State College to prevent foreclosure and eviction

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the colder, winter months approach, the State College Borough is reminding residents of their COVID-19 assistance programs to prevent foreclosures and evictions.

“It’s difficult, especially this time of year, to see people experiencing homelessness,” said Douglas Shontz, assistant to the manager of the State College Borough. “We’re here to help.”

These programs include free landlord and tenant mediation.

Another program provides mortgage, rent, and utility bill assistance. Mortgage holders can receive up to $2,000 per month, and renters can receive up to $1,200 per month for at least three months.

Unlike a loan, these grants do not need to be paid back to the borough.

All application forms for mortgage, rent, and utility bill assistance must be completed with Borough staff by calling (814) 234-7165.

“If you know someone who is struggling, or if you’re struggling yourself, please reach out to us,” said Ashley George, ICMA local government management fellow for the State College Borough Planning Department. “Call us and we’ll work with you through this process.”

“Whether it’s these programs that we’re talking about today, the development of future programs, or already existing organizations that can help them… by contacting us we can get you some help,” said Shontz. “We are all working collaboratively.”