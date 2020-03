BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police report that they’re searching for the pictured 28-year-old woman for assault, disorderly conduct, and related charges.

Nichole Cuff is described as a white woman with brown hair and green eyes. She’s 5’4″ and roughly 130 pounds.

She has tattoos on both upper arms as seen in the pictures below.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Logan Township Police at 814-949-3364, or by dialing 911 in Blair County.