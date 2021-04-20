Cambria County man accused of punching police officer

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is in jail on charges he assaulted an off-duty Northern Cambria police officer.

It was Friday at about 2:15 p.m. and a Northern Cambria police officer had stopped by the sandwich stand on Bigler Avenue to get some food on his way home from work, according to the charges. The officer talked to the stand’s owner but said he was leaving when they saw Winslow Harvest approaching with another man.

As the officer tried to get into his truck, Harvest walked around the sandwich stand, made a fist and called him names. The officer told Harvest he had enough and walked up to him and repeated that he had about enough.

WINSLOW HARVEST

It was then Harvest punched the officer in the head, prompting the officer to taser Harvest twice since the first time seemed to have no effect. Once Harvest was on the ground, the officer tried to handcuff him, but Harvest allegedly kept pulling his one hand away.

The officer noted in the charges that once Harvest was in handcuffs, he became verbally abusive and told the officer to get off his back. The officer indicated he was on top of Harvest but his knees weren’t on the man and at one point, Harvest tried grabbing the cop’s genitals. The officer hit Harvest’s back and told him to stop and once another officer arrived, he was placed in the back of a cruiser.

Harvest allegedly kicked the officer and once in the back of the patrol vehicle, Harvest continued to make threats. The officer was treated for a scratch on his lower right arm and Harvest was taken into custody by probation officers.

Harvest was arraigned Monday on two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest along with a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Harvest remains in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $20,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.