HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Hollidaysburg responded to a call about an assault that hospitalized a 63-year-old in the Intensive Care Unit back on June 29, 2020.

Troopers report that Paul Joseph Belicic III, 36, of Hollidasyburg, had grabbed the victim and pushed him to the ground where the man struck his head.

The man was placed in the ICU and Belicic was placed in Blair County Prison and charged with aggravated assault.