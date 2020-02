SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials report that an inmate on inmate assault has caused the unit where it happened to be on lockdown.

An inmate assaulted another inmate and forced the cell block/unit to lock down around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They report that the inmate who was assaulted was transported to an outside hospital of evaluation.

It’s also reported that no staff was injured and no one was stabbed.