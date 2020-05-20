As Huntingdon County stays red, attention turns to Huntingdon SCI

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Huntingdon staying red-phased in Pennsylvania while surrounding counties got to re-open in the yellow phase, many arelooking at the COVID-19 cases that continue to rise in Huntingdon SCI.

We’re told quarantine units are set up inside. There’s also an infirmary in the gymnasium for those with bad symptoms.

In these areas staff are wearing protective equipment—they’re also screened before each shift.

“No one knew what to do originally,” Larry Blackwell, President of the PA state corrections officers association says, “prisons didn’t have tests available for every inmate.”

Prisoners were only put in quarantine if they had symptons of COVID-19.

But when 100 SCI Huntingdon inmates who were going to be transferred were tested, 49 of those tests came back positive.

“It was a big shock when they did mass testing and half of the inmates were asymptomatic and positive–showing no symptoms,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell also told us that they’re still trying to figure out how this spread

He says the union requested the Governor to stop all prisoner transfers early on, but thinks it didn’t happen early enough.

Blackwell adds that the prison’s open design makes the virus tougher to contain.

But SCI Rockview in Centre County has the same design and no cases of COVID-19, so there could be other factors.

As of Wednesday morning, Huntingdon County has 214 reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. The DOC reports 199 of them are in Huntingdon SCI with 45 employees and 154 inmates with currently two deaths from COVID-19 positive inmates.