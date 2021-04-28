As capacity limits continue to grow, restaurants are being forced to adjust hours as they remain short-staffed

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Luigi’s Ristorante and Breaking Bread Homestyle Restaurant are two of thousands of restaurants across the country dealing with limited staff. Like those others, they simply can’t operate at the pace they need to offer quality service, forcing them to close a couple days a week.

Luigi’s used to consist of a staff of roughly 60 people. Now, owner Eddie Tate says they are down almost fifteen percent, forcing to close on Sunday’s and Monday’s.

Without having enough people to fill these voids, the move was necessary, to not overwork their slim staff.

“You need to be able to have 2nd String and 3rd string, you know,” Tate said. “In case someone is not able to come to work for any reason.”

Breaking Bread Homestyle Restaurant just opened in March, and with a staff of just seven, there is no wiggle room if someone is out sick. Owner Brian Webb tells WTAJ it quickly became too much too handle.

“I was getting too worn out. I’m here, if it’s open I’m here,” Webb said, adding that a sick call, like one that just occurred this morning, puts them behind the eight ball. “That all falls on Erica’s shoulders. She took the ball today and did a great job. One of our busiest days of the month.”

Both restaurants anticipate these limited hours will only be temporary, with high hopes of finding staff once again.

While nothing is for certain, Tate predicts they will be able to recover this deficit by fall and return to their regular operating schedule. He says he looks forward to once again being able to serve Sunday dinner again, soon.

For now, being open five days a week is the best strategy to maintain quality service, Tate says.

“I think it will happen. I really do, eventually. but I don’t see it happening right away,”