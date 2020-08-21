Artwork reminds grieving families, people in recovery about love, hope and support

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — New art work in a Blair County park aims to raise awareness for substance use disorder.

The sculpture at Tuckahoe Park in Altoona is made from metal and represents families grieving the loss of a loved one to addiction and those who continue to struggle with the disease.

Marianne Sinisi thought of this idea a year ago, remembering her son, Shawn, who passed away in September 2018.

“He definitely was an inspiration for me, and I think that he would be happy that it was here and that there was something that acknowledged people that suffer because I know that he also felt that shame and the guilt, and it’s really devastating to them to try and scrape their way back,” she said.

Sinisi asked the sculpture’s artist, Dave Beach, to be part of the project because he is 12 years in recovery.