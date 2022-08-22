BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The organization ArtsAltoona is hosting an end-of-summer celebration for kids before the school year begins.

The kid’s craft and movie night will take place on Thursday, Aug. 25. From 5 – 7 p.m. kids in preschool through 5th grade can come to the ArtsAtoona Center to participate in free crafts and other activities.

Teens in grades 6th through 12th are invited to come for the movie night, which starts at 8 p.m.

All activities will be outdoors and free for kids. Parents are welcome to stay with younger kids.

The event will also have the information about the center’s After School Arts Program available for those that are interested in learning more about it.

The ArtsAltoona Center is located at 2212 6th Avenue. For more information, you can check out the ArtsAltoona Facebook page. You can also contact them at the number 815-201-7004.