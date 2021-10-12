ArtsAltoona set to hold 3rd annual Fall Art Market festival

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With fall in full swing, ArtsAltoona is set to hold their 3rd annual Fall Art Market festival full of art vendors, food trucks, beer and wine carts, kids activities and more.

The ArtsAltoona team has had previous art markets in both spring and summer this past year and they hope to grow the event every season. The Fall Art Market festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event, which is free to the public will be held outdoors on the lawn and parking lot of ArtsAltoona Center at 2212 6th Avenue in Altoona.







Photos courtesy of ArtsAltoona and photographer Matt Gross

“ArtsAltoona’s mission is to foster a thriving, creative community and enhance economic development through the arts, and we want our community to come together in celebration of local art,” said ArtsAltoona Event Coordinator Leah Klevan.

Parking will be located in marked lots surrounding the ArtsAltoona buildings.

For more information on the Fall Art Market and more from ArtsAltoona, you can keep up to date on their official Facebook page by clicking here.