ArtsAltoona offers learning pod program for students

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As students switch to hybrid and virtual programs many parents wonder who will supervise their children when they are at work. One local nonprofit came up with a solution.

ArtsAltoona offers a learning pod program for grades one through eight.

This option is available to school districts in Altoona, Hollidaysburg, and the surrounding area.

The program operates during normal school hours, 5 days a week.

“We basically provide supervision, a room monitor is here with them all day to make sure they are staying on task and help with any questions they may have and help them with computer issues when those arise,” Director of Community Relations for ArtsAltoona, Leah Klevan, said.

With free time after kids finish their school work, the program offers other activities too.

With art being at the core of what they do, one of the activities is art projects.

The room monitor is an artist herself and has been able to share her interests with students.

“We have had some that have really had a talent for it and I think it’s been a great outlet for them to be able to practice those skills and learn from an artist and she’s been teaching color theory and things like that,” Klevan said.

The program is open for registration and if they reach capacity, a second room will open to try and meet the need in the area.

For more information on cost or availability, you can email Info@ArtsAltoona.org.