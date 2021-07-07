ArtsAltoona holding summer art market to promote local artists

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you are a fan of handmade products, ArtsAltoona is holding its summer art market this weekend.

Along with about 30 artists selling their work, there will be live music, food trucks, and a silent auction.

This is their 2nd market and they plan to make it seasonal, with the next event planned for fall.

Proceeds and donations will go towards their organization.

ArtsAltoona said they are excited to bring the community together to help support our local artists.

“To be able to give these artists a chance to showcase what they do and to really give them a chance to get out into the community to interact with different local community members and to have a platform,” ArtsAltoona Events Coordinator Leah Klevan said.

“The community I feel like really wanted something like this something that was fun and being able to go out again and I like that I’m able to be a part of it,” ArtsAltoona Summer Art Market Vendor Olivia Steele said.

The event is this Saturday from 11 AM to 6 PM at the ArtsAltoona Center located at 2212 6th Avenue in Altoona.