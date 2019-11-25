Arts center project cancelled, building sold

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The project to bring a new arts center to downtown Altoona is no more.

ArtsAltoona sold the former Kress building after struggling to find the proper funds for the arts center.

The project was estimated to cost between $4M and $6M.

The president of ArtsAltoona, Donna Gority, said while they’re disappointed, they feel that they’ve accomplished something with their plans.

“The city, and 11th Avenue in particular, is really coming alive even more, and that was our intention with the economic development aspects of it. So our goal was met, even without our being able to develop the building,” she said.

There’s no word yet on the new plans for the former Kress building.