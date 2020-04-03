Arts Center of Cambria County holds remote art contest

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Community Arts Center of Cambria County is launching an art competition open to everyone no matter their age, experience level, what their art is, etc… They call it remoteART.

The Center says this is a way to encourage people to stay positive while expressing themselves through an artistic medium, during the current COVID-19 pandemic social isolation.

Participants can submit their artwork photo starting Monday, April 13, through Friday, April 17.

On Monday, April 20, all entries will be posted for the public to vote on their favorite piece.

Voting will close at 1 PM on Thursday, April 23rd.

Winners will be announced on Friday, April 24th.

Entries can be submitted from any individual regardless of their age and/or level of artistic skill.

Entries must be submitted through direct messaging to the Community Arts Center’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/CACCCarts/

Entries can be any artistic medium.

Entries will require the artist to submit one photo of the artwork.

Performing arts such as a musical instrument, singing, dancing, or a theatrical presentation must be no longer than 1 minute, have a neutral background, and not show any faces. It is very important that we have the public vote on the art and not the artist.

There must be no definitive marking in the photo or on the video that would let the public know who the artist is. You should not have any person or background items that would let the public identify the location the photo was taken and/or the artist and/or family members.

One entry per artist.

Each entry must include a photo of the work or video, the artists first and last name, title of the piece, medium of the piece, a phone number, and email address.

All remoteART submissions must be family-friendly and promote a positive message, or you will be disqualified from the contest.

For more information, rules, andprizes, you can visit the CACCC by clicking here.