Artoberfest scheduled to take place this October in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — ArtsAltoona has announced that Artoberfest will be taking place in their parking lot this October.

Artoberfest will be a day full of artisan and craft vendors, food trucks, live art demonstrations, and a mixture of live entertainment throughout the day.

The event will be on Saturday, October 10, from Noon to 6 p.m. It will take place in their parking lot at 2212 6th Avenue in Altoona, formerly the Simpson-Temple United Parish facility.

Organizers say that Half Tempted is set to perform at 6:30 p.m. City Beverage will also be on hand with some of your favorite Fall brews.

