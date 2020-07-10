Artist unveils mural honoring veterans outside Cambria County War Memorial

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Organizers and sponsors gathered Friday to celebrate a finished mural that honors veterans, two months in the making.

The mural is Stacie Krupa’s masterpiece. Krupa is a Johnstown native who now lives in Florida. She paints murals all over the country and felt it was time to paint another one back home.

The mural features an eagle soaring through the sky, the Iwo Jima flag raising and other salutes to veterans.

Krupa was also in charge of painting the Johnstown mural on the Route 56 overpass.

Her father is veteran and she says this is her way of giving back through art.

“If it wasn’t for all their sacrifices I wouldn’t have the freedoms that I have to create and be expressive like I am through my talents. The one thing that I can do to give back to is with my art. That’s how I give back. Everybody else gives back their way. You know I donate how I can and that’s through the creative process.”

The mural also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the war memorial and the 92nd anniversary of Pitt-Johnstown.