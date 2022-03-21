BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hospitals and private practices are seeing an increase in patients. They said that, however, is not a bad thing.

Patients are returning for diagnostic procedures, surgeries, and health screenings that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the early part of the pandemic, our patients volume really decreased dramatically,” said Adam Trybus, chief radiologist at 611 MRI in Altoona. “Patients were postponing routine care. They were only coming in for emergencies.”

Now, Trybus said the number of patients has increased to an ever greater level than pre-pandemic.

To help with the surge, 611 is using MRI technology with artificial intelligence.

“Artificial intelligence improves image quality,” said Trybus. “By improving image quality we improve our diagnostic accuracy.”





Trybus said the technology speeds up the process for patients.

“Since we acquire the information more quickly, the scan times are decreased and the patients are actually on the table for a shorter amount of time,” said Trybus.

This ultimately allows them to see more patients per day for a price that Trybus said is lighter on patient’s wallets.

“Another advantage to our center is the cost is much lower compared to, you know, a hospital setting,” said Trybus. This type of new technology I think is going to be very beneficial to our community,” said Trybus.