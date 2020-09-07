‘Art Walk in the Park,’ coming to Johnstown in September

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stackhouse Park in Johnstown will soon be host to the first inaugural ‘Art Walk in the Park,’ later this month.

The event will feature activities across the board including arts and crafts, food vendors, musical entertainment, yoga and a dog contest.

One organizer says with everything else canceled this summer, it’s great to host an event to get people outside.

“People are having withdrawal, they’re just used to having these great outdoor events and people are getting depressed sitting at home. When I look at just the hikers and just the people that walk the trail, they all just seem pretty enthusiasitc…so just being outdoors, even if you’re just looking at what the vendors have to offer, I think it’s going to help a lot of people mentally,” said organizer Denise Urban.

The event is set for Saturday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.