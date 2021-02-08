Art Walk brings pops of color to Millbrook Marsh

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County residents have a new way to enjoy local art while staying active in nature. The Millbrook Marsh Nature Center unveiled an Art Walk today, in hope of bringing pops to color to the trails during the winter months.

Before beginning your walk, you can download or pickup a guidebook for more information on each of the art pieces and their creators.

“We have a one year old and a two year old who did finger painting, up to myself and some staff who got involved as well,” says Pamela Salokangas, director of Centre Region Parks & Recreation. “There are a total of 27 art pieces that were created through the art project.”

They plan to keep the art hanging along the boardwalk through Sunday, February 21.