Art Walk adds culture to Huntingdon County community

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An art event in Huntingdon County will give you the opportunity to show off your creative side.

July Art Walk Huntingdon will be taking place Thursday at the Standing Stone Coffee Company, the Juniata Brewing Company and the Huntingdon County Library. Each designated Art Walk venue will be featuring a different art activity.

The Huntingdon County Library will be providing craft kits / make and take kits that can be picked up inside until 7:00 p.m. Standing Stone Coffee Company along with the Huntingdon Arts Council will show how to make coffee filter flowers and to easily paint fireworks. The Juniata Brewing Company will also feature Celina Seftas from the Huntingdon County Conservation District who will demonstrate a traditional Japanese method of fish printing.

The event will also feature local artists like Brian Ford from HBF Outdoors LLC who will be displaying his artwork and holding an art activity.

Ark Walk is free and open to people of all ages. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Art Walk Huntingdon Facebook page.