Arson investigation at campground in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are currently investigating a possible arson that took place at a campground at 1620 Pigs Ear Road around 8 p.m. on June 30.
According to police, Highland Township Fire Department called for assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall for help on determining the cause of the fire.
A cabin was damaged from the fire but there were no injuries. The reported damage to the cabin was estimated at $50,000, according to police.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.