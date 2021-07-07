Arson investigation at campground in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are currently investigating a possible arson that took place at a campground at 1620 Pigs Ear Road around 8 p.m. on June 30.

According to police, Highland Township Fire Department called for assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall for help on determining the cause of the fire.

A cabin was damaged from the fire but there were no injuries. The reported damage to the cabin was estimated at $50,000, according to police.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.