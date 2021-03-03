Arrest warrant issued for wanted man in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Centre County man who violated his probation.

Ryan King, 39, has a warrant for his arrest for possession with intent to deliver/possession of a firearm. According to the sheriff’s office, the serial number on the firearm has been altered as well.

RYAN KING

The community is advised to not approach King. He is considered possibly armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts should call 814-355-6803 or by sending a private message to the Centre County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. All information is kept confidential.