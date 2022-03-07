CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Clearfield man after police said he fractured a man’s skull.

Michael Warrick, 31, is accused of hitting a man several times and fracturing his skull on March 3. State police said Warrick went to the man’s home in Woodland to retrieve money from him between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police Warrick left the area in a white SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800