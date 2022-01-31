February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Two arrests made in Centre County motel armed robbery

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have arrested a man and woman for the January 8 armed robbery of a person at the Econo Lodge in Bellefonte.

Police report that 21-year-old Tre Estes-Stalnos and 19-year-old Skylar Brown were placed in Centre County Correction facility after their arrest.

Both were pulled over around 2 a.m. on January 29 by Bellefonte Borough Police who noticed items in the car related to the robbery. Further investigation with the case determined both Estes-Stalnos and Brown were involved in the robbery, according to state police.

Police were called to the Econo Lodge on Benner Pike for the January 8 robbery and were able to see the incident on a security camera. Estes-Stalnos had reportedly approached the victim at the Econo Lodge and held them at gunpoint while threatening to shoot and kill them.

Both Estes-Stalnos and Brown are facing multiple felonies including robbery and receiving stolen property. Centre County court documents also show another case where Estes-Stalnos is charged with multiple felonies including burglary and criminal trespassing.

Both Brown and Estes-Stalnos had bail denied due to having warrants out of Florida and both were considered a flight risk. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 9.

Note: The video above is from the original air date when the robbery took place on January 9

