ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attempted murder charges have been filed and a woman has been arrested for a stabbing that took place at Logan Hills apartment complex that almost killed a woman.

On Memorial Day, an Altoona woman was stabbed in the abdomen three different times and once in the arm, a wound the nurses told police was critical as it hit a main artery. Jennifer Teeter, 44, of Johnstown was later taken into custody and brought back to Blair County.

Jennifer Teeter (Altoona Police Dept.)

The victim, who police were able to talk to after hours in surgery at UPMC, told police that she went to Logan Hills Apartments sometime around 8 a.m. to help her son’s friend with an issue with a car. Shortly after arriving at the apartment, a woman, later identified as Teeter, whom she said she’s never seen before, pulled up and confronted her.

Another witness told police that Teeter was yelling about money and heard her tell the victim “you owe me money, b***h.”

The victim said she didn’t even realize she was stabbed until she saw blood and she wrapped a shirt around her arm. She then drove back to her home where her boyfriend convinced her to go to the hospital. He drove her to UPMC Altoona and she was rushed into surgery. Altoona police were then called.

The witness gave police a photo of Teeter’s license plate that she was able to take before Teeter drove off. This led Johnstown police to find Teeter at a residence where her car was parked.

It’s noted in the complaint that the license plate was missing from the back of the car. Johnstown police were able to run the plate after seeing it laying inside of the car. They confirmed that this was the car from the photo at Logan Hills and it belonged to Teeter.

Police approached Teeter and she openly said that she did it “in self-defense,” the docket shows. Police read her Miranda rights at which point Teeter reportedly admitted to stabbing the victim.

Teeter was arrested and brought back to Blair County where she was placed in Blair County Prison on $100,000 bail. She now faces charges including attempted murder.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.