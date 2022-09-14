BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area.

Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair and Cambria counties, allegedly making off with various excavating equipment over the past few years.

Wayne Baker, 46, Blair County Prison

The investigation into Baker began after police were called to Grannas Brothers Quarry in February for a report of stolen mining belts.

According to the criminal complaint, responding troopers met with the quarry supervisor who showed them tracks in the gravel as well as what looked like UTV tracks someone tried to rake and cover-up leading to a property owned by Baker. Police said they also viewed trail camera footage that caught glimpses of a man at the property line with a rake.

As state police investigated Baker, they began to find more and more connections to thefts from Grannas Brothers, New Enterprise, and even from the owner of a Cambria County excavating company.

The investigation led police to a person who spoke of being an “employee” of Baker and was who police saw on the trail cam, raking over the UTV tracks. They informed police that Baker was an avid user of meth and often worked overnight, according to the criminal complaint.

After speaking to the witness, who is in Blair County Prison on unrelated crimes, and geotracking Baker’s Verizon cell phone, police were able to connect Baker to multiple dates and times, mostly between midnight and 6 a.m., where numerous thefts occurred over the past year.

The criminal complaint shows that troopers also discovered through the investigation that Baker had stolen a 1997 Mack truck from New Enterprise in July along with 500 gallons of fuel over the span of a few months. It was reported that Baker tried to get the truck inspected with a doctored title after he allegedly changed the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the door, but failed to change the one on the frame.

Police alleged he then proceeded to use that truck to steal an excavator out of Cambria County.

State police said that on Sept. 1, they witnessed Baker, in his personal Mack truck, drive past the PSP Hollidaysburg barracks towing a yellow skid steer. It was later found that Baker had three stolen skid steers.

According to the affidavit, a court order was approved to place a GPS tracker on the 1997 Mack truck in August. Over the course of a month, the GPS tracker reportedly showed the Mack truck stop at a location in Centre County and multiple locations in Blair County.

A search warrant was issued for Baker’s residence and for the multiple locations the GPS tracker showed the 1997 Mack truck at.

The excavator, valued at $180,000, was found at a home where Baker was doing work. State police said the homeowners hired him and the excavator had been on their property for about a week

In addition, the search warrant also found the following (taken directly from the police report):

1 Cat skid steer, value: $15,000 (Police are unsure if stolen without the VIN)

2 Bobcat skid steers, value: $30,000 (Confirmed stolen, one out of Bedford County)

Cat mini excavator with no VIN/markings, value: $35,000 (Police are unsure if this was stolen)

Ingersoll commercial air compressor, value: $15,000 (reportedly still had New Enterprise decals on it)

Mining belt and pullies, value: $2,500 (confirmed stolen)

1997 Mack dump truck, value: $25,000 (confirmed stolen)

Root rake backhoe attachment, value: $7,000 (confirmed stolen)

VIN stamp kit to replace VIN plates

In addition to roughly $305,000 worth of equipment being found, suspected meth was reportedly found on Baker, the criminal complaint reads.

Baker is now facing felony charges of theft, receiving stolen property, altering/destroying VINs, and more. He’s currently in Blair County Prison on $75,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.