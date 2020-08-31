Arrest made after woman was found DUI with child in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was placed in Huntingdon County Jail after she seemingly passed out with a child in the backseat of her car.

PSP reports that a 33-year-old was “slumped over her steering wheel” and police were called on Aug.28 just after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, Troopers determined that the woman was driving under the influence and was endangering the welfare of a child, who was in the back seat.

Charges are currently pending for the Robertsdale woman. She was placed in Huntingdon County Jail to await charges and trial.