Arrest made after woman escapes house, troopers report

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cameron County man was locked up after police said they were called about shots being fired from his Emporium home.

Troopers out of Emporium report that 49-year-old Edwin Welch was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct after the incident on Feb. 12.

Police arrived at the home on Sizerville Road around 1:45 a.m. to find the victim at a neighboring home and Welch inside of his residence, yelling out of a window for police to leave and stating he had a rifle.

According to the victim, Welch had come home drunk and began to yell and argue. He eventually fired his pistol into the floor multiple times. The woman said she was able to escape the home when he ran out of ammo only to hear more gunshots while at the neighboring residence.

Troopers then set up a perimeter around Welch’s residence. A short time later, he came out unarmed and was taken into custody without further incident, police stated.

Welch was placed in Cameron County Prison unable to post $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17.