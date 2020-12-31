Arrest made after police search Altoona hotel room

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is in jail on felony gun and drug charges after police say a handgun and methamphetamine were found during a search of a Logan Township hotel room.

Richard A. Ewing was found in possession of approximately 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a baggie with suspected Ecstacy, marijuana, assorted paraphernalia, and a 9mm handgun when they executed a search warrant on an Econo Lodge room on Pleasant valley Blvd.

According to the complaint, an officer was observing the hotel after being tipped off about recent drug activity. As a woman left the parking lot, the officer ran the plate of the car and conducted a traffic stop. After seeing signs of possible drug use, the car was impounded due to having no insurance and not being registered. After searching the car, a gram of meth was found in a baggie.

While waiting for a search warrant, police continued to monitor the hotel. Police report that Ewing, along with two others, was observed leaving and later pulled over in the parking lot of Super Sheetz on 17th Street in Altoona by another involved officer. After bringing in K-9 Ciro, the three were let go when Ciro made no alerts on the car.

While still being observed, an officer watched Ewing and the other two come back to the hotel room. When the search warrant was executed, police say that one of the women stated that Ewing asked her to take the blame for everything in his backpack and the gun because he “had enough charges already.”

Ewing was taken into custody and faces numerous firearm and drug charges, including manufacturing or distributing. Ewing’s bail was set at $50,000 cash on Thursday, Dec. 31.

