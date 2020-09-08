Arrest made after man uses loaded shotgun to threaten homeowner

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police arrested a Hastings man after he reportedly pulled a 12 gauge shotgun from his trunk and threatened an Altoona homeowner.

Police report that Austin Michael Yannella, 23, of Hastings, was parked outside of a home on Sprankle Avenue in Altoona when the homeowner confronted him while getting the mail. The homeowner told police that Yannella claimed he was parked there while waiting for someone to bring him gas.

When asked to leave, Yannella reportedly got out of his car and pulled a loaded shotgun out of his trunk, racked the slide, and pointed it at the homeowner.

When police arrived, they found Yannella with two marijuana smoking pipes, a clear baggie with suspected meth, three hypodermic needles, and an unknown yellow resealable bag. He also reportedly had a glass smoking pipe on him. The shotgun was said to have five rounds total and one in the chamber.

Yannella was arrigned and placed in Blair County Prison on $50,000 straight cash bail.