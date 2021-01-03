Arrest made after gun stolen from Somerset County home

ROCKWOOD, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police arrested a Friedens man after he allegedly broke into someone’s garage and stole a gun and ammo.

Chad Kerns, 30, is facing charges after reportedly breaking into a garage on White Oak Street on Dec. 15. After getting in, police say he took a JBL Bluetooth speaker, a six-gallon gas can, a 50-round box of 9mm ammo, and a Mossberg 9mm handgun.

According to the report, Kerns was arrested and all of the items were recovered.

