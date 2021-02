SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset woman was arrested early Monday morning after crashing her vehicle into a house. This is a DUI related incident.

57-year-old Yvonne Nibert was driving her vehicle at 1:30 a.m. when she left the roadway in the 700 Block of West Main Street striking a front porch, tree, fence, and corner of a house.

Police arrested Nibert and later transported her to UPMC Somerset for her blood to be drawn. Charges are currently pending.