Arrest made after Altoona man found with swords, blades attempting to enter a home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who allegedly tried to force his way into his ex’s home was arrested after being found with multiple swords and knives on him.

Police say that 28-year-old Daniel O. Weyandt Jr. showed up at the home of his ex-girlfriend on Nov. 13 with a long sword attached to his hip. The woman said she was surprised to see him when she opened the door and noticed the sword before closing and locking the door. Weyandt reportedly used his shoulder to try and force the door open two or three times.

The woman then ran up to her bedroom and called 9-1-1. After speaking to her, police were able to locate and arrest Weyandt. He was found to have one katana, one broad sword, three throwing knives, one folding knife, one silver and black knife, and two wood handle knives

Weyandt faces charges of criminal intent, domestic violence, simple assault by physical menace, and prohibited offensive weapons.