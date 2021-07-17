Around 50 bicycles given out at Roxbury Park community event

EYMET, FRANCE – JULY 12: A detail view of the bicycle of Fabio Aru of Italy riding for Astana Pro Team during stage 11 of the 2017 Le Tour de France, a 203.5km stage from Eymet to Pau on July 12, 2017 in Eymet, France. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ–The John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative and Communicycle held a community event at Roxbury Park in Johnstown to help build relationships between kids and local first responders.

Families were able to experience some first responder vehicles on display, K9 Archie who is the police therapy dog for Johnstown, food, music, and thanks to Communicycle kids were able to ride on free bikes or get their own bikes repaired.

“Just to bring the community together, break down some barriers between law enforcement and just get the community together,” said Johnstown police officer Charles Cypher.

Communicycle is a bicycle program that gives away bikes that have been donated and are based out of Beaver County located near Pittsburgh. At the event they gave away around 50 bikes with the leftover bikes are being given to officer Cypher who plans to hand them out to the community.

The plan is to do this event again and keep it going for years to come.