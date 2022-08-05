CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has released the new Curwensville Lake Master Plan (“2022 Master Plan”) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) that will serve as the guiding document for decision making at the lake for next 15 to 25 years.

This revision is a part of a larger, USACE-wide effort to bring all master plans up to date across the country.

The 2022 Master Plan reflects changes in land management classifications to align with current USACE regulations and guidance. These are the first revisions since the original Master Plan was created in 1968.

It also incorporates community input related to enhancements and opportunities at the project site.

The 2022 Master Plan also refines land classifications to be consistent with authorized project purposes and current resource objectives. This includes a mix of natural resource and recreation management objectives compatible with recreation trends and regional goals established by stakeholders and USACE during the master planning revision process

The 2022 Master Plan does not change the technical operations of the lake as related to its primary mission of flood risk management; it provides an analysis and guidance for future recreation enhancement and development activities at Curwensville Lake in response to the increased demand for improvements to existing recreation resources, as well as additional new recreation resources on the project site.

Since the recreational area is an outgrant to Clearfield County, they manage current and future recreation opportunities and ensure USACE missions are protected while providing quality and safe recreational opportunities for the public.

It is important to note that the 2022 Master Plan does not appropriate money to enhancements discussed in the plan, but effectively portrays where projects could be authorized if funding or a strategic partnership were to become available for implementation.

The final Master Plan, previous master plan and additional information can be found on the “2022 Master Plan Website”.

About Curwensville Lake

The Curwensville Lake project has prevented an estimated $302.7 million in flood damages for the local community since its construction was completed in 1965

Clearfield County operates and maintains the recreation area which includes a beach, boat launch, picnic areas, athletic fields, playgrounds, picnic pavilions, and a 43-site campground.