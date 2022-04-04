CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, released the draft of the Curwensville Lake Master Plan and Environmental Assessment (EA) for public comment.

Until May 3, USACE wants to hear public feedback regarding the “2022 Master Plan” of the Curwensville Lake Project in Clearfield County. Overall, it’s reported the Proposed Action includes the implementation of the 2022 Master Plan to reflect changes in land management classifications to align with current USACE regulations and guidance that have occurred since the 1968 Master Plan was drafted.

The 2022 Master Plan refines land classifications to be consistent with authorized project purposes and current resource objectives. Officials said this includes a mix of natural resource and recreation management objectives that are compatible with regional goals established by stakeholders and USACE during the master planning process, recognize outdoor recreation trends, and are responsive to public comment.

“The 2022 Draft Plan is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work by the USACE team, our partners, stakeholders and members of the public,” Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee Pinchasin said. “We look forward to continued public feedback and remain committed to ensuring the final revised Master Plan provides a framework for consistent, responsible decision-making at Curwensville Lake Project for the next 15 to 25 years.”

The District said the potential impacts of the 2022 Master Plan on the natural, cultural and human environment were assessed. The EA determined that negligible impacts would occur to the following resources:

Air quality

Greenhouse gases and climate

Noise

Geology

Cultural resources

Groundwater

Utilities

Socioeconomics and environmental justice

Traffic and transportation

Officials said no impacts are anticipated on water, soil and biological resources from implementation of the 2022 Master Plan.

Implementation of the 2022 Master Plan would result in beneficial impacts to land use and recreation, the District said. The new land classifications maintain high-density and low-density recreation areas and identify recreation as the primary land use in these areas. These land classifications allow for future high- and low-density recreational development as appropriate in these areas. Based on the preliminary findings in the draft EA, USACE anticipates issuing a Finding of No Significant Impact.

USACE will consider all comments received within the 30-day comment period in the preparation of the Final Master Plan and EA. The Draft 2022 Master Plan, accompanying EA, previous master plan and additional information can be found on the USACE Curwensville Lake Master Plan Revision website at go.usa.gov/xzeB2.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

A printed copy of the Draft Plan can also be reviewed at the following locations: