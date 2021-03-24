Armed robbery of two teens in Clearfield Co. lands one man in jail

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — A 41-year-old is accused of robbing two teenagers in Clearfield County.

It all started the night of March 8 when two teenagers, a 16-year-old driver and a 17-year-old who was a passenger, gave a ride to a 20-year-old the driver knew when the man put out a request for a ride in Clearfield on the app Snapchat, according to the charges filed by Clearfield Borough police.

The teen driver told police the 20-year-old, whom he knew through Snapchat, had offered to pay money if someone could give him a ride so the two teens responded and picked him up.

The 20-year-old, who was not charged as of Wednesday, then asked the teens to pick up “a friend” outside 400 Hill Street Extension, the 16-year-old driver told police.

When the “friend” — later identified as Jarrod Gesin of DuBois — got in the back seat with the 20-year-old and was positioned behind the driver, the teenager drove to the original destination on the 600 block of Dorney Street.

JARROD GESIN

Once parked, the two teens were robbed, according to police. The passenger was hit with a handheld Taser while the driver felt what he thought was the barrel of a gun touch the back of his head while he was also grabbed from behind.

Police said the teens turned over a wallet, cellphone and keys to the car as demanded before the two men in the backseat got out and ran off. Stranded without keys to the car, the two teens got out of the car and a few moments later, encountered a woman smoking a cigarette and then a man who walked out of the apartment building and claimed he found the keys outside his door.

The 17-year-old later told police he was 75 percent sure it was the “friend” — Gesin — who was picked up and that he was wearing the same clothes.

Clearfield police noted they questioned the 20-year-old denied being involved in a robbery and said he didn’t know the teens, although he did say he asked two people for a ride.

Police said text messages on the man’s phone showed a conversation with Gesin where the robbery was planned and a Snapchat message sent by the 20-year-old after the robbery was also incriminating.

The 20-year-old then claimed when he got the ride from the two teenagers he got scared they were going to “jump him,” so he contacted a mutual friend who lived at 400 Hill Street Extension and Gesin showed up there to wait for him.

A search of 400 Hill Street Extension turned up the phone connected to the number the 20-year-old had sent text messages before the robbery.

The 20-year-old was not charged as of Wednesday and police indicated in the charges he gathered his belongings from 400 Hill Street Extension and left with his whereabouts unknown.

Gesin was arraigned Wednesday on charges that include felony conspiracy and robbery as well as simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. He remains in Clearfield County Jail with bail set at $100,000 cash and a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 31.