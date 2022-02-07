Police: Argument over where to eat turned violent, Altoona man charged

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police said he assaulted a woman after the two couldn’t come to an agreement of where to have dinner.

The woman wanted to have dinner in the dining room, however, 20-year-old Davin Mapes wanted to watch a movie, according to court documents. The woman told Altoona police that the argument then turned violent.

Mapes allegedly punched her 8 to 10 times, grabbed her and dragged her onto the floor from the couch, and choked her to the point she couldn’t call out for help. She added that he head-butted her four times, but she was able to get away by kicking him.

Police noted that the woman had bruising and redness consistent with what she told them happened. The living room was in disarray, and there were plates of food spilled across the floor.

In an interview with police, Mapes said he “beat the **** out of her” because they got into an argument over where to eat dinner, according to the affidavit.

Mapes was arraigned on strangulation, simple assault and harassment charges Friday and was sent to Blair County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $15,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 9.