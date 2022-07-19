MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union man is facing charges after an alleged argument over going to McDonald’s led to him being accused of strangling a woman, according to court documents.

Mount Union police were dispatched to Taylor Apartments Monday, July 18 at around 6:17 p.m. after 9-1-1 reported an open call where they could hear a woman sounding upset and like a disturbance was taking place.

Chester Heck III (Huntingdon County Prison)

Police arrived to find witnesses directing them to an apartment where 32-year-old Chester Heck III was living. According to the complaint, officers went to the apartment and could hear a woman ask “why didn’t you just kill me” before hearing a man reply “because I have a daughter.”

After knocking on the door, police spoke with Heck who claimed the woman in the apartment slipped and fell. Heck and the woman were then separated and the woman alleged to police that Heck was drinking all day and wanted to take her car to go to McDonald’s but she said no.

She told police that she was in the kitchen when Heck came in and wrapped his hands around her throat and started banging her head against the front door. She claimed to police that she passed out and when she came to, Heck started to punch her in the side of the face.

Police noted in the complaint that they observed redness and bruising around the woman’s neck and on her face.

Heck was taken into custody and placed in Huntingdon County Prison on $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.