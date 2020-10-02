Area Walmart opens Beer and Wine Café

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local Walmart location is opening a Beer and Wine Café Friday.

Located in the DuBois Supercenter, the store is the second in the state sell the alcoholic beverages. The first Walmart Beer and Wine café opened in November in Uniontown. Additionally, Walmart has purchased restaurant licenses in Beaver, Blair, Erie and Westmoreland counties.

This is a big win for our customers who have been telling us they want the convenience of buying beer and wine while shopping at Walmart. We are grateful to the state and local officials who helped make this possible, and we can’t wait to welcome customers to the new café. Howie Allen, Walmart Store Manager in DuBois



The DuBois Beer and Wine Café opened in a renovated space at the front of the store. The hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.