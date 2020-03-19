Area restaurant adjusting after COVID-19 changes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are a lot of small businesses in our region trying to stay afloat during this “new normal” due to the impact of the Coronavirus.

Along 11th Avenue in Altoona, doors to Bill Sell’s Bold are bolted shut as the restaurant switches to take-out orders only.

“The service industry is just going to take a huge hit and here’s gonna be a lot of people who aren’t going to make it,” Brooke Sell, Partner and Owner of Bill Sell’s Bold, said.

The owners said they had to make heartbreaking decisions in order to stay open in a small capacity during the governor’s restrictions.

“Our biggest downfall is that we cannot provide our employees with a paycheck right now,” Sell said.

Also taking a hit are their alcohol sales which are a substantial portion of their income.

Bold’s menu is now a combination of lunch and dinner specialties, take out orders only.

Both owners are asking for any support for their community.

“Leaning on one another and coming together and just doing what we can do and if it’s just a smile and a thumbs up, that’s pretty cool. I’ll take that right now,” Sell said.